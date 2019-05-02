Thought Train 2, an app for replacing your sticky notes. And a special DN thank you note from me!

Hey Ya'll,

A few months ago I posted a preview of my note taking app Thought Train, and asked ya'll what you thought would be features you'd like to see in the app.

I took some of the suggestions to heart and either added them to the app, or my upcoming list in Github :)

I'm proud to say that the app is now live and ready to be used for Windows and Mac

Try Thought Train for free

Thanks so much to those who took their time to let me know how ya'll keep notes, I can't wait to make the app better as we go along!