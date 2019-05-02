Mock interviews with senior designers

I'm a Product Designer, and a few months back had the opportunity to go through the recruitment process of a big company. The whole process was about 8 interviews: 2 phone call with the recruiters, 2 live sessions with other designers to run design critiques and explain some previous projects, and other in-person meetings.

I didn't succeed at it. I was very unprepared for the tests and I realized that my interview skills were not very good. So I had an idea on how to improve them for myself and help other fellow designers get their dream job.

The idea

A platform where you can mock interviews with designers from top companies to train with them, improve your interview skills, your storytelling and get hired for your dream job :)

Check it out: https://mockinterview.club

