Mock interviews with senior designers
6 hours ago from Jose Bautista, Product Designer
I'm a Product Designer, and a few months back had the opportunity to go through the recruitment process of a big company. The whole process was about 8 interviews: 2 phone call with the recruiters, 2 live sessions with other designers to run design critiques and explain some previous projects, and other in-person meetings.
I didn't succeed at it. I was very unprepared for the tests and I realized that my interview skills were not very good. So I had an idea on how to improve them for myself and help other fellow designers get their dream job.
The idea
A platform where you can mock interviews with designers from top companies to train with them, improve your interview skills, your storytelling and get hired for your dream job :)
Check it out: https://mockinterview.club
Feedback
- What did you understand from the landing page?
- What do you dislike the most about the concept?
- What would you do to make it better?
