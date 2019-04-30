What was your career "aha" moment?

We've all been working in our fields/disciplines for a while now and we've all faced challenges about our path, imposter syndrome, etc. So what was the moment, experience, interaction that was a big turning point or validation in your career? Have you had one yet?

Example: I wasn't sure where to go with my career in 2014 (stay in communication design or dive into "UX") and I attended a conference in NYC that completely changed my viewpoint and lit a fire under me to go full bore into user experience design.

I'm just interested in learning what others have experienced.