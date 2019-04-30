2

What was your career "aha" moment?

1 day ago from , Director of UX | NIC's PA Interactive

We've all been working in our fields/disciplines for a while now and we've all faced challenges about our path, imposter syndrome, etc. So what was the moment, experience, interaction that was a big turning point or validation in your career? Have you had one yet?

Example: I wasn't sure where to go with my career in 2014 (stay in communication design or dive into "UX") and I attended a conference in NYC that completely changed my viewpoint and lit a fire under me to go full bore into user experience design.

I'm just interested in learning what others have experienced.

  • Supratim Chakraborty, 12 hours ago

    For me, the ahaa moment is my first interaction with the design team at NewtonMail. I was an android developer there and it was truly a delight to see that teamwork. I used to closely observe how the design lead used to work daily.

    This fascination soon turned into a strong desire to be on the other side of the table. Being an Android developer was fun but I didn't satiate my creative thinking for some reason. A big ahaa in fact.

    Fast forward today, I think I keep running into those moments of realization. Most recent being, a desire to understand Human Computer INteraction research first hand. As I type this reply to you, I am sitting in the graduate research lab at the School of Interactive Arts and Technology, Vancouver.

