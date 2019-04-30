3 comments

  • Joseph BarrientosJoseph Barrientos, 5 hours ago

    well done, really like the overall aesthetic. Definitely gives off a branding/visual focus.

    I only have a small little nitpicky comment as for notes. There are a few elements on the site that move/interact on hover but offer no additional interaction. The colors, upon moving my cursor over them I immediately thought I could save or expand/view more within that color. The same goes for the about section, I thought that the categories "branding, consulting, web etc" were clickable and would take me to those specific categories.

    Really like the layout of the projects, like I said, just something nitpicky from me

    • Linsey Peterson, 1 minute ago

      Thanks Joseph! Totally see what you mean about the hovers that don't have an interaction. I'll rethink those! :)

  • Linsey Peterson, 9 hours ago

    I've recently updated my portfolio to focus on brand design, and I'm playing with some different ideas about how to showcase projects. Looking for any feedback on case studies and the site design overall.

    Site's built in Webflow, and I'm still working out a few bugs and kinks but feel free to let me know if you find anything wonky :)

