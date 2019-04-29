Get a Free .design Domain Name as a Member of the Designer News Community

A .design domain name and email hosting are yours for a year! (SSL certs and WHOIS privacy are always free.)

Claim this deal: http://bit.ly/2W85cnh Additional domains are just $5 (code: DESIGNERNEWS19). *Does not apply to premium names (e.g., nyc.design, smith.design, visual.design). Domains renew annually at $35.

Don't have a DN account? — Register for a free account first, then join the community and access your codes/discounts.