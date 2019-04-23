Which tool are you using to manage your designtasks per project and how do you organize them?

Hello DN,

I'm working at a small agency (16 ppl) and am currently creating a better structure for the designprocess. I have two questions:

Which tool do you use to manage your designtasks?

I've tried a lot of different things and currently a Notion kanban board works best. Downside is that you don't get a good overview of the projects because each project has it's own board.

How do you organize the designtaks?

I do not want to be too specific with the tasks because them we are spending a lot of time organizing the tasks. Therefor we currently break them into chunks of 3 / 4 hours so that we can make a quick estimate how much days something will take.

Looking forward to reading your replies.