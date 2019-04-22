Hi from almost sunny Portland. You don't need a complicated workflow to make complex, eye-popping animations in augmented reality (AR). This blog post will teach you a basic repeatable pattern for designing and building simple AR effects that you can combine and layer to create jaw-dropping, interactive animations and transitions. Thanks for checking out the post.

Are there other AR tutorials you'd like to see? Let me know. We're always looking for ways to help designers start working AR.

Thanks! Nathan