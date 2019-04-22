2
Testing comps in retina / non retina monitors
7 hours ago from Carlos Cabral, Developer
Do you test your layouts in different monitors? I do, and there's a terrible difference between retina and non-retina monitors.
What kind of changes/compromises do you do to satisfy both worlds? I'm thinking about border widths, shadows transparency, etc...
