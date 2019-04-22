What do you do to keep your creative juice flowing after working on mundane work?
3 hours ago from Neel Kadia, National Institute of Design
We all work 9to5 or freelance or something else; for long working hours, same project, sometime mundane work, right? Then how you keep your self creative? I personally make small side project on weekend and learn something to keep my creative juices flowing. *What do you do? *
