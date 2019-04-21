5

So this downvote bombing thing is interesting ...

As of this writing, every single post on the recent page has either zero or negative votes. I've noticed this trend over the past week or so, like someone is systematically going through each post and downvoting them. Sure, there's a lot of lousy content on DN, but the voting has always seemed to remain a mix. I'm sure this will get downvoted as well. :P

  • R. KamushkenR. Kamushken, 2 minutes ago

    This is not a thing. This is the evolution. So enjoy the DN going to nowhere...

  • Rey AlejandroRey Alejandro, 2 hours ago

    I feel like Designer news is dying, sadly. I think just remove the downvote. What it does basically is removing a vote from someone who likes the post. Is it helpful?

    • Ken Em, 2 hours ago

      DN has been in a death spiral for quite come time now, devolving into its current state of poor content and spam. It's been mentioned they are only keeping the site going because of the job board, and that definitely seems true.

      I am actually an advocate for downvoting, but this appears to be abuse of the feature. What the site needs, and I've said it a million times, is active moderation. But that doesn't seem to be anything the owners care about.

      At this point, it would probably better off if they just killed the site since it's being left to rot on the vine. If they want to keep the job board, fine. But don't pretend the rest of the site provides any value, because it doesn't. Be honest about it instead of letting it limp along.

      • Andreas EllwangerAndreas Ellwanger, 1 hour ago

        What would you call a good alternative? Or maybe a successor? I would love to stay on top of design related news and interesting creative works.

        • Ken Em, 1 hour ago

          I'm not quite sure. It's unfortunate that DN is in the state that it is. It really won't take much of an investment to take some first steps to clean up the content.

  • N SN S, 3 hours ago

    Yes it is strange. I'd sent the DN team an email about it earlier today but I didn't realise it had been happening for the past week!

