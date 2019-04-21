So this downvote bombing thing is interesting ...
5 hours ago from Ken Em
As of this writing, every single post on the recent page has either zero or negative votes. I've noticed this trend over the past week or so, like someone is systematically going through each post and downvoting them. Sure, there's a lot of lousy content on DN, but the voting has always seemed to remain a mix. I'm sure this will get downvoted as well. :P
