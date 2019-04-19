2

Please critique: My first custom logotype

3 hours ago from , Designer

I've been helping a company named Roger with a new identity. Their current one has been with them for a while and they don't feel it properly represents the evolution of the product or where they are headed.

This is my first time drawing custom letters from scratch and it has been a lot of fun.

Since I hate "ivory-tower" designers who crawl into their tower and never comes down to show anyone anything, I thought that I'd share my progress with you and get some much-appreciated feedback.

I threw together a quick presentation, where I'm trying to explain the underlying reseasoning behind my decisions (just skim past the yada yada in the beginning )

See the logo here

1 comment

  • Reece ButlerReece Butler, a minute ago

    I like the explanation and breakdown of the process. That's always appreciated, and happens too rarely. The reasoning is really good too.

    There is one thing that concerns me however — and I'm sorry if this comes across as a bit blunt, and its not my intent to rain on your parade — but this looks an awful lot like the Logitech logotype. The G in particular looks very, very similar to the one in the Roger logo.

    Obviously Roger and Logitech work in different sectors, so there may be no issue, but you may want to have a look into it just to be on the safe side. https://www.underconsideration.com/brandnew/archives/new_logo_and_identity_for_logitech_by_designstudio.php

    0 points