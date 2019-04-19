Please critique: My first custom logotype

I've been helping a company named Roger with a new identity. Their current one has been with them for a while and they don't feel it properly represents the evolution of the product or where they are headed.

This is my first time drawing custom letters from scratch and it has been a lot of fun.

Since I hate "ivory-tower" designers who crawl into their tower and never comes down to show anyone anything, I thought that I'd share my progress with you and get some much-appreciated feedback.

I threw together a quick presentation, where I'm trying to explain the underlying reseasoning behind my decisions (just skim past the yada yada in the beginning )

See the logo here