Sketch vs Figma, Adobe XD and other UI Design applications (smashingmagazine.com)
2 hours ago from Ashish Bogawat, UX Designer
This is actually a pretty great intro to all 3 tools (and some bonus tools too). It seems pretty clear to me that Figma has surpassed Sketch as the premier UI design tool at the moment, but I remember reading about Sketch having more collaboration-focused plans (maybe even a browser-based version similar to Figma) as a result of their recent funding.
Poor Adobe xD. It being included with Figma and Sketch in this article is just unfortunate as it's basically a distant 3rd in every single category. I don't understand why anybody would use Adobe xD in its current state.
I've used all three extensively. Figma's online collaboration is a killer feature. It's no wonder Sketch decided to get funding and make a web version because of this. I feel bad for Invision Studio because they are so far behind now.
