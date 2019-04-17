Promoterlist.co - Places to promote physical products online
20 minutes ago from Jason M, Web/UX Designer
Hi everyone,
I recently launched a site that's meant to be a resource for people looking to promote physical products Promoterlist.co. It's basically a "database" (spreadsheet) of places and people that promote physical products either for free or through paid advertising. There's also a list for product creators to submit their products.
I made this for 2 reasons:
- I was looking for something like this to help me find places to promote my own kickstarter ideas and I couldn't find anything to fill that need.
- I run a blog upmaterial.com and the product list is meant to help find products for the blog.
I'd love any design feedback, or just general feedback and ideas about the site. Thanks!
