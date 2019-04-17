14 designers helped us make sense of data from 6M design files

Hello everyone,

I’m thrilled to introduce the “always late but worth the wait" 4th Design report based on data from 6,354,110 designs uploaded to Avocode in 2018.

Design tools are something we’ve been observing and making use of ourselves at Avocode for a long time now. Rather than making boring data analysis, we decided to collaborate with world’s class illustrators to celebrate creativity by creating gorgeous visuals for each section.

On top of that, if you download the full report, you’ll find insights from the best design leaders with diverse backgrounds. Here’s a quick look at who you can expect:

Mike from Creative Mints, One of the top designers on Dribbble

Linzi Berry, Design System Lead at Lyft

Nathan Riley, Design Director & Co-Founder at Green Chameleon

Our team has put a lot of work into this, so check it out and let me know your thoughts. https://avocode.com/design-report-2018

Thanks.