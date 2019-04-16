2
[April 2019] Who's Hiring?
2 hours ago from Paul van Oijen, Product Designer @ Smartly.io
Mid-way through the month, but never too late.
We are looking for freelance UX/UI designer(s). Mostly web stuffs like microsites and landing pages. We have a lot of projects right now.
We = Hoffman. Where = Montreal.
Remote work is possible but clearly, being Montreal-based, french speaking is a plus.
