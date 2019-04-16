2

[April 2019] Who's Hiring?

2 hours ago from , Product Designer @ Smartly.io

Mid-way through the month, but never too late.

Who's hiring?

1 comment

  • Alexis WollseifenAlexis Wollseifen, 3 minutes ago

    We are looking for freelance UX/UI designer(s). Mostly web stuffs like microsites and landing pages. We have a lot of projects right now.

    We = Hoffman. Where = Montreal.

    Remote work is possible but clearly, being Montreal-based, french speaking is a plus.

    0 points