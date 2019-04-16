Rollie – Spending Tracker (rollie.co)
2 hours ago from Jonah Grindler, Product Designer at Metalab
Excited to share Rollie with you all for the first time today.
Let’s be honest, most bank apps suck. Rollie helps make at least one of those banking experiences a little more easy and approachable – keeping track of where your money is going.
Rollie is a side project I put together over the past few months, working with some developers here in Victoria, Canada. If you have any questions, happy to share any answers.
Rollie is also on Product Hunt today: https://www.producthunt.com/posts/rollie
Will be Rollie available on Android?
Eventually, yes! You can follow Rollie on Twitter to follow along, we'll only post important product updates: https://twitter.com/Rollieapp
Congrats on launching your app! Just downloaded it :)
