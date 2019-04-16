4 comments

  • Jonah GrindlerJonah Grindler, 2 hours ago

    Excited to share Rollie with you all for the first time today.

    Let’s be honest, most bank apps suck. Rollie helps make at least one of those banking experiences a little more easy and approachable – keeping track of where your money is going.

    Rollie is a side project I put together over the past few months, working with some developers here in Victoria, Canada. If you have any questions, happy to share any answers.

    Rollie is also on Product Hunt today: https://www.producthunt.com/posts/rollie

    2 points
  • David LuhmanDavid Luhman, 1 minute ago

    Congrats on launching your app! Just downloaded it :)

    0 points