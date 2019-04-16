5 comments
Catalin Cimpanu, 11 hours ago
Original. I'll give you that.
Aaron Moody, 1 minute ago
April Fools ?
Daniel Haim, 1 minute ago
Neat
Pedro Pinto, 1 minute ago
Hi Jakub, congrats on the launch. I like the idea, I think I already saw another Google Sheet portfolio around.
Just one thing, when I was checking your portfolio I thought that you were a designer. But in the About Me tab, you mention that you're a digital creative/marketer, so I was a bit confused if you are positioning yourself as a designer, marketer or something in between.
Maybe starting first with the About Me tab would help. makes sense?
Jakub Straka, 19 hours ago
Hello everyone!
Creating your own website/online portfolio is always a big challenge. Because we want to present ourselves in the best possible way, it's always really easy to never be happy with the result, the direction it's going and after all that time you put into it, you're never really happy with it in the end and want to start from scratch again.
My requirements were simple and straight-forward: - quick access - simple and fast content change when needed - interactivity on the basic level - no coding required
Finally, after weeks and months of trying to find the most suitable platform/website builder for both simple layout without coding required, I ended up with... Google Sheets.
If you're lucky enough you'll see my cursor floating over the cells. Feel free to comment literally anywhere on my new website.
Feedback always much appreciated!
PS: If this violates the rules of DN, I understand that and I won't have hard feelings for taking this down.
