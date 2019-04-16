Diagonal Containers in CSS (codyhouse.co)
4 hours ago from CodyHouse Ltd, CodyHouse
4 hours ago from CodyHouse Ltd, CodyHouse
or you could do this https://codepen.io/parkerhutchinson/pen/xepPKd and it would be cross browser compatible. because clip-path polygon is not supported in IE or edge browsers only url option for clip-path.
Hey Parker! In the video I go through the skewY option and why it's no ideal in my case (I want to apply a bg image, that would be distorted by the skew transformation. Also, there would be an issue with the bg color of the section beneath the hero). If no bg image is needed, then sure, skewY is a good option.
