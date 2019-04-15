DesignSystems.com 2.0 (designsystems.com)
8 hours ago from Moe Amaya
I wonder if there will be any articles not catered to massive design teams and companies with too many resources that they don't know what to do with.
I'm usually the only designer at any startup I work at. If I'm lucky I'll get a visual designer to work on marketing stuff. Yet because of all this writing about design systems it builds an expectation that every company should have a system of the same level of quality and capability.
I went to a Design Systems meetup which was fun, but there were people talking about how hard it was to make a design system with "only" 5 designers on their team. Do you know what I could do with 5 designers at my disposal!?
Sometimes I feel like 90% of this would become irrelevant if just designers AND developers took the time to properly learn CSS, the language we actually share between the disciplines.
Hey Mattan - couldn't agree more, and thats definitely coming. In fact - Im writing an article on building design systems for one that should be live on DesignSystems.com in the coming weeks.
Most of what I ship outside of Figma are smaller projects where I build scrappy design systems, usually combined with netlify + gulp, to get high quality work out the door fast.
Great to hear, I want to see more writing catered to overworked and stressed individual designers, which is the typical situation for startups <30 people.
I also want to see more tooling for documenting components between HTML, CSS, React Components, and Figma (or other design tools) components. The new ZeroHeight Figma integration is great, but something about it still feels very manual and I think this is inherently due to Figma being build in a different medium than the web.
I mean there is literally no way I can cleanly connect CSS
:hover styles to a component instance with hover styling in Figma (ugh give us actual component states with built-in interactions like touch and hover PLEASE). I really like Figma, particularly after using Sketch for a couple years, but I have a strong feeling I will be dropping it for something like Modulz or Hadron in the near future. It just doesn't fit into the web design workflow as well as I would like it to, it's made for people who don't know HTML and CSS.
I agree. I think theres a lot of solo designers out there that are not being thought about. At the end of the day, I just need something hacky. This is currently my kit I use to start every project. https://www.figma.com/file/WG8ju5ZgiUdaO1SQThMF6O/UI-STARTER-KIT?node-id=0%3A1
Did you happen to see this? https://www.designsystems.com/how-a-small-team-built-figma-dot-coms-design-system/
I did, but 3 people completely assigned to a design system for a relatively simply marketing site is way more resources than I have ever had. Design systems for web applications are significantly more complex, more difficult to maintain, and need to work for numerous developers who you can't all train to perfection. Additionally most designers and developers don't want to learn high quality HTML and CSS so you don't even have a shared language to use to onboard future designers or developers.
There is little tooling to do system consistency checks within a tool like Figma, and none of it is translatable to any tools for doing automatic PR reviews of code, so I am also the person who has to review every PR that touches HTML/CSS.
The whole conversation around Design Systems seems so disconnected from the people who need them most and have the least resources to implement them. Similarly to how Invision as a company simply does not speak to me as a designer anymore. It's all become super corporate.
