3
Where would one go to find a Sketch Plugin developer?
3 hours ago from Alberto Orsini, Sr. Manager, Product Design at Royal Caribbean
I'd love to have a Sketch Plugin developed, but I am unsure of where to find engineers who can take this on. Can I engage any JS developer? Or is there any other skills I should keep in mind?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now