Please critique: Framer UI Motion - Toggle (learnreact.design)
2 hours ago from Linton Ye, Founder at jimu Labs
Hey DN,
I'd love some feedback on the design of this page. I'm a developer, not a designer. So although I'm pretty happy about the general look of this page, I'm wondering what you guys pros think? Any feedback is appreciated!
Some background:
Hi, nice work!
My first question is: What is the purpose of this page? When a design is "good" it feels purposeful. Answer that question first and I think it will help you achieve what you want.
The details in the toggle are a lot of fun. I'm going to concentrate my feedback on it because I think it can be great.
Make the toggle the hero!
You worked a lot on that animation! Looks fun! But, that toggle is TINY! Make it the hero of the page, so we can see all the work that went into it. Like, 2–3 times larger.
Some of the detailed animations don't make "sense" because nature doesn't work that way!
I don't think you need the rest of the page, really :)
