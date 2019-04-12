Several UX Design Tools You Need to Use (paperform.co)
2 hours ago from Rosalind Morris, Art Director, Catalyze
"You need to use"
So I'm not reading anything else that has a "You Need to" in the title. I've had it. If you want to recommend things, say "We Recommend." I've literally had it with this fascist click bait title nonsense.
I don't believe you have the correct pricing for usertesting.com.
I wish it was as little as $5... maybe if you have a $20,000 contract with them... I believe its $30 per test for 15 tests. After your 15 tests, you have to pay an additional $5k licensing fee + $30 per test. The more you order at once probably will lower that cost per test, but it will cost you.
