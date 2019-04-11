2

AEUX not working in Sketch 54

16 hours ago from , UI/UX Designer

Just a public service announcement if you depend on AEUX for getting your work from Sketch into After Effects, don't update to Sketch 54 yet.

I emailed the team, and reverted back to Sketch 53.2 and all is well in the world again. Just wanted to give a headsup. I don't know what I'd do without this essential plugin.

1 comment