AEUX not working in Sketch 54
16 hours ago from David Kizler, UI/UX Designer
Just a public service announcement if you depend on AEUX for getting your work from Sketch into After Effects, don't update to Sketch 54 yet.
I emailed the team, and reverted back to Sketch 53.2 and all is well in the world again. Just wanted to give a headsup. I don't know what I'd do without this essential plugin.
