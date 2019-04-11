Making Photospheres for AR the Easy Way (torch.app)
2 hours ago from Keith Hamilton, Immersive Product Designer
2 hours ago from Keith Hamilton, Immersive Product Designer
I work for Torch, but this post is not so much about Torch, and more of a "I can never find instruction on some things that seem like they should be easy so I want to make a how-to" post.
If you've ever had trouble taking panoramic images and wrapping them into spheres, check this out! It's only 10 minutes long, and will get you working with photospheres in no time.
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now