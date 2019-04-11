Practice presenting your design work, receive *real* feedback
1 hour ago from Artiom Dashinsky, ex-WeWork, Author of "Solving Product Design Exercises"
Hey DN,
I believe that most of you will agree with me that presenting our work is an essential skill for any designer — freelancer/full time employee/job seeker.
After chatting with many readers of my book I realised that there is no resources for practicing presenting design work, receiving and providing real feedback (that is beyond "Great colors bro" ©)
To change that I'm matching between designers so they can connect for 1:1 video-calls, present their work and provide/receive feedback to like-minded colleagues.
I already organised (and guided myself) 5 calls like that. Since they were valuable for participants, I'm looking to expand this pilot and match between more designers in order to learn how such resource could be scaled :)
If you'd like to participate — please reach out over email hvoostik@gmail.com or DM on Twitter or leave your details in the comment and I'll send you more details!
Thanks!
