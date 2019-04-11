Need Feedback for My Portfolio

Hi everyone. I am redeveloping my portfolio website and currently in the prototyping stage. I would like to request your 5 minutes of time to help in testing my website.

Choose one of the 3 links below that suitable with your needs. iOs: https://t.maze.design/3167464

Android: https://t.maze.design/3164016

Desktop/PC: https://t.maze.design/3170468

Thank you!. Have a great day!