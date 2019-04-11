2

Need Feedback for My Portfolio

2 hours ago from , front-end developer

Hi everyone. I am redeveloping my portfolio website and currently in the prototyping stage. I would like to request your 5 minutes of time to help in testing my website.

Choose one of the 3 links below that suitable with your needs. iOs: https://t.maze.design/3167464

Android: https://t.maze.design/3164016

Desktop/PC: https://t.maze.design/3170468

Thank you!. Have a great day!

2 comments

  • Alexis WollseifenAlexis Wollseifen, 27 minutes ago

    Done!

    It actually went way too fast (I mean, the testing thing), I didn't browse the website since the mission was "Find the profile" = Click on profile. "Read this Case Study" = Click on the case study and then... That was it.

    I can't really judge with that but it was nice, I've found the information I was asking to find very quickly, good job! :)

    0 points