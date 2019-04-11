Avocode's Version Control for Designers Survey

Hi friends!

We are collecting feedback to help us extend Avocode feature set with Version Control. This survey is designed to gather insights from design professionals like you, to learn about your workflow and collaboration in a team.

Avocode now stores your design files version history. However, we consider adding an advanced Version Control feature for designer - kind of like Abstract or Plant.

This survey should take approximately 2 minutes to complete and you'll find it here: https://bit.ly/2VCGA61

Thank you for your time!