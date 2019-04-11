Any research or case study for dark mode UI?

So I'm working on designing a dark mode interface for a project I've been assigned to at work, its a desktop software and I'm experimenting with dark colours. I've started off with working around dark grays because most dark UI's have this and also with a dark blue to create consistency from the product brand with a darker hue.

Wanted to know if there are any links designers can share here for me to read on how to design and what colours to choose for accessibility? contrasting? etc..

Thanks!