1 week into my new job and I'm thinking about quitting.

Am I a horrible person? I'm thinking about quitting my new job after just week. I'm coming from fast paced startup life. But now I'm working at a company where things move very slow and have a ton of overhead process. Every decision is being critiqued by the PM before it's even a flushed out idea to the point of frustration. Now I'm torn if I should stay at my super slow job where I make great money and have tons of time for a single feature. Or do I leave to join another offer I already have at a startup.. I feel like I already know the answer but I'd be curious what you guys think.

  • Randall MorrisRandall Morris, 38 minutes ago

    If you do quit - and it sounds like you will - give that company one-month's notice. I say 1 month because, presumably, they will have to start their search over again. Giving more time is also a good way to say 'it wasn't a good fit' and move on without burning any bridges.

