1 week into my new job and I'm thinking about quitting.
1 hour ago from Steven Lamar, CDO of Apple
Am I a horrible person? I'm thinking about quitting my new job after just week. I'm coming from fast paced startup life. But now I'm working at a company where things move very slow and have a ton of overhead process. Every decision is being critiqued by the PM before it's even a flushed out idea to the point of frustration. Now I'm torn if I should stay at my super slow job where I make great money and have tons of time for a single feature. Or do I leave to join another offer I already have at a startup.. I feel like I already know the answer but I'd be curious what you guys think.
