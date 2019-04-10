Designers who are 40 plus, how are you...
1 hour ago from andreis ., Designer
... approaching your next career steps to make it all the way to the retirement age? Especially if you are currently not in the director/leadership role working in the agency, in-house, or in-house tech. Are you actively trying to get into the management roles or are feeling good continuing on the IC (individual contributor) level? Have you felt the push to advance up the corporate ladder?
