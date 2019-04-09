Hey DN,

I’m looking for some feedback on the website we launched last week for pingpong, the messaging app for productive teams.

usepingpong.com

To provide more context, here’s the gist of pingpong:

We built pingpong to prioritize long periods of uninterrupted work. We combined the best parts of chat and email to enable a better, calmer way of getting things done with your teammates.

We felt the current wave of chat apps like Slack hurt our productivity by treating everything as urgent and sending us a barrage of notifications. As a distributed team of largely designers and developers, we wanted a communication tool that respected our time to focus on getting work done. We didn’t find anything in the market that quite fit what we were looking for, so we built it.

If the concept resonates with you, the app is in private beta and we’re looking for teams to put it through its paces and provide feedback.

Thanks for reading!