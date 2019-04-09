Launching the 2019 Front-end Tooling Survey

For the last 3 years, I've been run The Front-end Tooling Survey – last time out 5,461 developers took part, which was amazing (including a lot of DN folk!)

I've just launched the 2019 edition – you can find out more information about it in this article.

If you can spare a few minutes of your time to fill it out, I would massively appreciate it – as ever, the more respondents the survey has, the more representative the results will be of our industry.

The survey will close at the end of April, after which I’ll write up the results and post a link to those here as well.

Thanks! Ash