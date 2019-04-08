Ongoing debate over new Figma UI

Figma just updated the UI of their design tool: https://www.figma.com/blog/ui-refresh/

This update has not been very well received by designers who use Figma as can be seen in Spectrum posts like this (I'm in there a bunch): https://spectrum.chat/figma/announcements/we-refreshed-figmas-ui~fa767089-1921-44b2-88ab-9f2cd5eaafec

The primary reasons given (beyond font bugs in Windows) are just how overly minimalist it has become to the detriment of ease of determining what is a label or input or easily visually scanning the layers panel. Very little was done to the overall structure of the UI, but all outlines around inputs were removed, labels got smaller and faded gray, layers and their icons are smaller, harder to read, and now components are in faded purple which is even more difficult to read on a white background.

It seems like these changes go against almost all the basic rules of design usability and accessibility. It's hard to look at (much worse contrast and small font size), it's hard to tell what is an input or not, and most egregious in my opinion is it's hard to tell why they made this change.

If the overall UI was revamped to allow for new features or to address major issues users had with it (biggest visual complaint was that it was a little bland) that would be one thing, but even with their blog post about it is unclear why all visual hierarchy and function identifying design elements had to be removed.

Apparently this was tested against users, but I cannot imagine any users with visual accessibility needs finding this more usable than what we had before. I think it also speaks to how often user feedback is biased by aesthetic changes, where they will say something is easier to use because it looks prettier than before.

Any other Figma users here equally frustrated and confused by the new UI, and can anyone from Figma provide some context as to why this change was made and how testing was done?