Relay: Figma to GitHub integration #designOps (relay.graphics)
3 hours ago from Matt Wolfe, Person at Null Unit
Hey all,
We just launched early access for Relay—for connecting your assets in your Figma files directly to your source code.
The general flow to is to identify assets you want to export (by assigning any export settings in Figma), set up routes to repeatably push your assets to the same place with the same configurations, and then anytime you update your assets, just push once from Relay to commit your files into your repo.
We're looking for feedback as we move into prioritizing our next release: what's great, what's not, what could be better. We would also love to hear all about your existing production workflows.
See Relay in action (~1 min) or watch a more in depth walkthrough (~5 min)
Or, read about how we think about "DesignOps".
