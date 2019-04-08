2 comments
Tom McLaughlin, 3 hours ago
Hey DN -- stoked to share our latest with you all!
UI kits are everywhere, and in theory they’re almost magical - instant access to beautifully designed Sketch files that you can use right away in your own designs. What’s not to love?
But in reality, UI kits are mostly just smoke and mirrors. They’re just pictures of features that don’t get you any closer to the actual functioning product you’re designing for in the first place. It’s a great starting point for design, but we think that beautiful starting points should also include functionality.
We’re introducing something different—a kit full of features that are usable and able to be deployed into your application out of the box. Meet Core - the first Feature Kit from Mason.
With Core, you can build a beautiful hero banner, a slick navigation bar, a data-powered content feed, or an insanely complex Stripe-powered checkout flow… or any combination you can imagine. Just like every other feature in Mason, the features in your kit just work, in your own frontend.
Tweak your styles, connect API endpoints, drop the code into your product’s codebase, and you’re live.
Building with Mason means never reinventing front-end solutions again. Building with Core gets you started at light speed.
We can’t wait to see what you’ll create. Try us out for free today and get in touch!
Bart Claeys, a minute ago
Cool, it's free, but what's the catch? Or is there such a thing as free lunch? :)
