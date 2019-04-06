Research for Design Event Board
1 hour ago from David Simpson, Founder @ Designed.org
Designed.org needs some rapid feedback! There is a big need for the design community to have a place to find upcoming design events, from local meetups to large conferences. We are putting together our lean mvp and would love to hear what you would add or change! You can post here or on Dribbble
https://dribbble.com/shots/6297534-Rapid-feedback-for-Events-page
What criteria would you want to search by? Where do you look for events today? What would you add/remove for our lean mvp?
Designed.org is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization building the only career growth platform focused on providing equal access to educational resources and mentors for designers across the world.
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now