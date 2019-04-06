Client security issue vs design productivity
13 hours ago from Nathan Guo, ux designer
Hi DN community, I work as a UX designer in a German agency. Due to the signed security contract with the client, all of our working files can't be shared on any of the clouds. This means our team can't use any of those awesome management, versioning and hand-off tools, which affect productivity and project management. Anyone has a similar issue or how to tackle it? I am appreciated for the comments and discussion.
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now