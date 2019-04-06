3

Client security issue vs design productivity

13 hours ago from , ux designer

Hi DN community, I work as a UX designer in a German agency. Due to the signed security contract with the client, all of our working files can't be shared on any of the clouds. This means our team can't use any of those awesome management, versioning and hand-off tools, which affect productivity and project management. Anyone has a similar issue or how to tackle it? I am appreciated for the comments and discussion.

1 comment

  • Wolfgang Kotowski, a minute ago

    Hi Nathan, I had to cope with a similar situation. We have used a NAS by Synology. Its software bundle helps very well with a local-only collaboration and versioning. And we had to use design apps that (still) work in local systems only. In the end, all worked out nicely. But you should invest into a DS4xxx or plus as the smaller ones are too weak for such tasks (at least back in 2015...). Good luck, W

    0 points