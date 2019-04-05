The team I'm on currently uses Figma for our main workflow which works very well and I'm not here to convince you why it's better than it's competitors. Regardless of what prototyping tool you use, the problem still stands: "Where do you store your design assets?".

I'm not talking about components and styles, I'm talking about images, icons, logos, etc. We currently have these on Google Drive but I feel like there should be a better way...

I know we can certainly put our assets all in one document on Figma but I like how on Drive, it's their own thing (like a photo album).