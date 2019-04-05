2
Using a static site generator at scale
4 hours ago from Cameron Getty
Hey fam,
I was curious if anyone is using a static site generator at scale? I'm considering options for a magazine I'm working on that'll have daily or weekly stories with an archive and was wondering if a static site like Jekyll or something like that would be a better option than Wordpress.
