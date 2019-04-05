A couple weeks to rework a design system. Where to start?

Background: We've had a design system for our marketing site that has worked decently well for a couple years. Adapting it to end user application has been challenging though because it's missing a lot of components that are helpful in creating interfaces, some issues with typographic flexibility and accessibility in some cases.

Our CD has told our small team (about 3 of us) and our PM's that they want us to spend about two weeks retrofitting the current design system so that we feel like we have the tools to create interfaces we are happy with.

Problem: I'm glad we have some time to do this but I'm also a little nervous about making sure we come out of the time with a solid enough foundation to continue to build in the future.

I'm curious to hear how people here would approach this challenge.