Myscout | All in one Design Assets Management tool
1 hour ago from Varun Trivedi, Content Head at Iconscout
Hi everyone, from last one year we are working on building Myscout - a Design Assets management tool. Myscout provides you design assets cloud to store your entire design library and make it available directly in your work tool via Myscout plugins.
Today we are releasing Myscout in beta -> Myscout
Current features of Myscout
- Upload your design assets in a variety of file formats like JPEG, PNG, GIF, AI, SVG, EPS
- Share and work collaboratively with others
- Access your assets directly in your work tools with Myscout plugin
- Automatic file conversion to help you download any files you need
- Free 500MB space (more space on your request).
We are live on Product Hunt, check out Myscout in details -> Myscout on PH
