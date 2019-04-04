Suggestions for handling multiple off-site logins from one page

Hey all!

Working on a website right now for a company that leverages a bunch of different 3rd party portals to manage the various different accounts that their customers may be using. I was wondering if anyone has ever worked on or used something similar, would love to hear some best practices for handling this sort of thing; and suggestions on how to best prep the user in the case that they may be going off-site to log in.

An example of what I mean handled in a clean, minimal way: (click the log in button to see what I mean.) https://www.umpquabank.com/

Thanks for the input DN!