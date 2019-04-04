Show DN: Pixelmatters (pixelmatters.com)
23 hours ago from Luís Monteiro, Design Director at Pixelmatters
Hey everyone!
My name is Luis, Design Director at Pixelmatters.
A couple of weeks ago we just launched our new website! After around 3-4 years without any updates on the old one (and in-between many client work), we finally managed to pull this one off!
Without diving in too much of the details, you can check our blog post that fully explains our thought and process on how everything came together: https://medium.com/pixelmatters/a-look-into-pixelmatters-new-website-and-where-were-coming-from-ff172655b778
Go ahead and check it out! Any feedback is welcome! -> Pixelmatters.com
Nice work on the details and preview images, although it still feels a little templatey (like wordpress template based) to me. sorry didn't read the blog post. The slightly rotated/skewed edges on the hero image didn't work for me, maybe it's to subtle and just feels off. My brain got confused and wanted this to stop :D
"Because, every pixel matters."
No comma needed in there.
Depends on how you want it to be read.
Surely, that's subjective
Let's eat, grandma.
I like it, just get a bit lost down the page. Maybe pop a testimonial from clients half way down?
