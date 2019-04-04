Pixelmatters New Website (pixelmatters.com)
2 hours ago from Luís Monteiro, Design Director at Pixelmatters
2 hours ago from Luís Monteiro, Design Director at Pixelmatters
Hey everyone!
My name is Luis, Design Director at Pixelmatters.
A couple of weeks ago we just launched our new website! After around 3-4 years without any updates on the old one (and in-between many client work), we finally managed to pull this one off!
Without diving in too much of the details, you can check our blog post that fully explains our thought and process on how everything came together: https://medium.com/pixelmatters/a-look-into-pixelmatters-new-website-and-where-were-coming-from-ff172655b778
Go ahead and check it out! Any feedback is welcome! -> Pixelmatters.com
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now