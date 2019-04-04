9
Show DN: LayoutLab.io — build landing pages in minutes, not days
1 day ago from Seth C, Freelance UI/UX
Hi Friends! Last year, I starting building a platform that would enable people to build landing pages faster and then download the bootstrap code when finished.
Today I'm releasing it > LayoutLab.io and I'd love your feedback!
In short, it allows you to:
- Pick a prebuilt layout
- Customize your layout's text, images, CTAs
- Add in background images, change the styling
- Adjust the grid sizing (think bootstrap 12 column grid)
- Export the bootstrap code when done
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now