9

Show DN: LayoutLab.io — build landing pages in minutes, not days

1 day ago from , Freelance UI/UX

Hi Friends! Last year, I starting building a platform that would enable people to build landing pages faster and then download the bootstrap code when finished.

Today I'm releasing it > LayoutLab.io and I'd love your feedback!

LayoutLab Styling

In short, it allows you to:

  • Pick a prebuilt layout
  • Customize your layout's text, images, CTAs
  • Add in background images, change the styling
  • Adjust the grid sizing (think bootstrap 12 column grid)
  • Export the bootstrap code when done

Let me know what you think! > LayoutLab.io