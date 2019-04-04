LayoutLab.io | Build Landing pages in minutes not days (Would love your feedback!)

Hi Friends! Last year, I starting building a platform that would enable people to build landing pages faster and then download the bootstrap code when finished.

Today I'm releasing it > LayoutLab.io and I'd love your feedback!

In short, it allows you to:

Pick a prebuilt layout

Customize your layout's text, images, CTAs

Add in background images, change the styling

Adjust the grid sizing (think bootstrap 12 column grid)

Export the bootstrap code when done

Let me know what you think! > LayoutLab.io