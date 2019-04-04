Ask DN: How do you manage UX copy and translations in your company?
1 day ago from Filipe Gonçalves, Lead Product Designer at Geoblink
Hey folks!
I see a lot of people talking about UX writing currently, but very few insights on how organizations are managing the implementation of those copies.
I have a lot of questions and curiosity regarding the topic, so would really appreciate if someone can share its processes and tips :)
For instance:
- How do you keep control of what copy is the most updated? Do you keep your design files up to date, or just the code?
- When you decide to improve a copy that is in production, do you need your dev team to do it, or you have some sort of API/CMS for those?
- Translations, do you have a dedicated team or depends on freelancers? Anyway, do you use any platform to manage that or rely on tools like Excel and e-mails?
Thank you in advance and have a great day!!!
