People who've tried co-working?

9 hours ago from , Digital Product Designer

Not sure if this is naughty or not, but I'd like to get a bit of help with something I'm working on and DN felt like the right place to ask.

So here goes.

Have you used or considered using co-working spaces in the past? If so, I'd love to hear your opinion.

If you're so inclined, please have a quick fill in of this questionnaire.

Thanks!