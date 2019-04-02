1 comment

  • James Young, a minute ago

    Damn! That's lovely, like some of the best flash sites from back in the day - the subtle ones done well.

    Only thing I found a bit of a drag after reading a few of the case studies was the fading in of every element on scroll felt a bit disjointed and slow when I'd rather the content was just there already but minor thing.

    I even thought the background sound was nicely done and complemented it all.

    Superb folio.

