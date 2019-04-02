2

Who's writing help articles for your product?

14 hours ago from , Product Designer at Recruitee

Hey folks,

Let's say you work as an in-house product designer.

Who's responsible for writing help articles for the product you're working for? What's the flow for creating these in your teams? Are you reviewing each one of them? I'm curious.

1 comment

  • Marc EdwardsMarc Edwards, a minute ago

    Me. I write them all, with lots of feedback from other people on the team. Some are written prior to the product launch. Some are written as a response to common support questions.

    0 points